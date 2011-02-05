Arxan named winner for best Application Security and Firewall solution

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arxan Technologies announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Arxan a gold winner in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in the Best Web Application Security and Firewall Solution category. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 35 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

Arxan offers industry-leading web application protection, threat detection and fraud prevention — starting at the client side of an application by protecting the code itself and the API connections a web app is allowed to make. An estimated 95 percent of websites run on JavaScript and HTML5, languages that can easily be intercepted, viewed and compromised. This leaves web applications and APIs vulnerable to client-side attacks, especially when relying on traditional network-based web application firewalls (WAF) which are blind to activity at the application endpoint or to redirected API traffic being sent to malicious servers as a result of compromised web app code.

Arxan secures applications and protects API access at the code-level — including mobile, web, hybrid, cloud, desktop or server applications — expanding an organization’s perimeter of trust and by providing a broad range of enterprise services and patented security capabilities to defend against ever evolving cyber attacks. Arxan for Web includes a multi-layered approach to protecting web applications and APIs — including the industry’s first in-app firewall to prevent client side data exfiltration — that can be implemented without disrupting CI/CD and DevSecOps environments or generate user interface friction.