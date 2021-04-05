Bittium has received national Confidential level information security classification for Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 C smartphone

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom’s National Cyber Security Centre has granted approval for the mobile security and governmental market targeted Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C smartphone and related Bittium Secure Suite back-end system to process material that is classified nationally as Confidential. The mobile solution that has received the official Confidential level certification can be used for creating and processing classified information, as well as for transferring it between smartphone and connected back-end solutions.

In order for a smartphone and a related back-end system to achieve the Confidential level classification, there are specific information security requirements regarding the processing of classified information, secure wireless transfer of files, and other possible communication, which need to be met. Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C smartphone and its back-end system designed for this classification level include features that have been hardened based on the Katakri 2020 requirements, such as hardened operating system, hardened user identification, and data transfer. Katakri 2020 is an information security auditing tool used by the Finnish authorities for evaluating an organization’s capability to secure classified information of authorities.

Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C designed for the Confidential classification level has a unique dual-boot functionality that makes it a device with two completely separate operating modes, Personal and Confidential. Hardened Android operating system in the Personal mode is for personal use where e.g. Google services and other social media applications are freely available. Operating system in the Confidential mode is completely separated and hardened for secure use, and it’s intended for ultimate, government-level secure communications. This unique dual-boot functionality enables both personal and professional use with high-level information security on a single device, eliminating the need for carrying two separate devices. The user can switch between the two different modes with dual-boot functionality. Security settings and other parameters of Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C operating systems can be configured with Bittium Secure Suite management software to meet the required level of usability and security needs.

“We have cooperated with a Finnish company Bittium for a long time, and I am delighted that upon this approval Bittium’s latest secure smartphone solution can be taken in to use in various organizations, such as governmental. The capabilities of the smartphone to handle Confidential level information, improves the communication between authorities in a mobile environment and makes it easier to communicate", says Mr. Aki Tauriainen, Head of Audits and Accreditation of the National Cyber Security Centre-Finland.

Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2 C

Bittium Tough Mobile 2 C smartphone with Bittium Secure Suite device management system is targeted for ultra secure government-level mobile communications. The smartphone is a combination of unparalleled hardware- and software-based information security features and usability, and two completely separate and hardened operating systems; Confidential and Personal. Security policies and other parameters of the two operating systems can be modified with Bittium Secure Suite management software to answer different user needs. The tamper-proof information security platform, privacy switch, and the supervised and secure supply chain ensure reliable and secure communication and handling of data especially in use by professionals and authorities.