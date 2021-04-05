Cowbell Cyber Now Admitted in State of New York

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell Cyber announced that Cowbell Prime, its standalone cyber insurance program targeted at businesses with up to $100 million in revenue is now admitted in the state of New York. The latest roll-out into New York follows Cowbell Cyber’s recent $20M funding announcement, further highlighting the company’s aggressive momentum to deliver standalone cyber insurance across the nation.

The dramatic rise in cyber incidents has put real pressure on insurers to modernize how they underwrite cyber risk and inject technology and AI to bring speed, precision, and scale into the process. In fact, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) recently introduced the Cyber Insurance Risk Framework, an overall guidance for insurers providing cyber insurance in the state. According to a statement from the DFS, the Framework – the first guidance by a U.S. regulator on cyber insurance – “outlines industry best practices for New York-regulated property/casualty insurers that write cyber insurance to effectively manage their cyber insurance risk.”

All Cowbell cyber insurance policies include complimentary cyber risk management services including continuous risk assessment, recommendations for risk reduction and cybersecurity awareness training for employees such as phishing simulations.