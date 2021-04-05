Egress’ US expansion continues with opening of New York office

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Egress announced the opening of its first New York office as part of its rapid expansion in North America. Egress provides the only Human Layer Security platform that intelligently eliminates insider risk as employees share digital content, and has seen demand for its products rise throughout 2020 and into 2021, with organisations implementing its solutions to prevent data loss and protect sensitive information. As part of its expansion to meet these customer requirements, Egress also announced the appointment of Stephen Bainbridge as Sales Director to coincide with its New York office launch.