Barracuda launches cloud-native security capabilities to accelerate SASE deployments

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Barracuda Networks, Inc., announced a cloud-native SASE platform that enables businesses to control access to data from any device, anytime, anywhere. The platform brings together Secure SD-WAN, Firewall-as-a-Service, Zero Trust Network Access, and Secure Web Gateway technology from Barracuda to achieve SASE convergence.

The Cloud-native SASE platform includes the releases of Barracuda CloudGen WAN and Barracuda CloudGen Firewall which add several security and network capabilities:

• Enables security services on customers’ cloud hubs, in addition to being able to run them directly on their site devices.

• Improves application performance with dynamic Forward Error Correction (FEC), extending SD-WAN benefits to branches with single ISP connectivity.

• Provides flexible secure remote access capabilities, minimizing latency with point-to-cloud connectivity.

• Streamlines OT/IoT deployments by enabling scalable connectivity and out-of-the-box security, with Barracuda Secure Connector now able to network directly with CloudGen Firewall or cloud hub.

In addition, as part of the platform, Barracuda is integrating its ZTNA product, Barracuda CloudGen Access, with its cloud secure web gateway product, Barracuda Content Shield. The integration of CloudGen Access and Content Shield features common identity, client, and installation.

In a recent independent study by Barracuda, more than 80 percent of respondents indicated that they would consider a SASE solution that runs natively in their preferred Infrastructure-as-a-Service cloud vendor over a third-party offering requiring yet another cloud solution.

Additionally, businesses are facing increasingly complex threats and a shortage of skilled staff to respond to these issues. To help address this, Barracuda recently acquired SKOUT Cybersecurity to expand its portfolio with a powerful XDR platform for MSPs that is backed by a 24x7 SOC. Barracuda also integrates its solutions with Open XDR platforms such as Stellar Cyber. Along with its expanded Professional Services offerings, Barracuda can help close the gap in skilled staff to address the always-evolving threat landscape.