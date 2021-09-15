HID certified for mobile ticketing in fight against fraud

September 2021 by HID Global

HID Global has announced its SDK for mobile ticketing is now fully compliant with the Calypso HCE standards, which is a major step forward in the fight against ticket fraud.

The Calypso Networks Association has certified the HID SOMA™ Atlas 4Digital SDK Host Card Emulation (HCE) for mobile ticketing as compliant to its security requirements for automated fare collection on NFC-enabled smartphones and other devices.

Relied on by public transportation networks and cities around the world, Calypso is an open standard for contactless ticketing applications in which Calypso cards and NFC mobile phones are used. The Calypso Host Card Emulation (HCE) standard extends the success of CNA standards to mobile devices, and the Calypso HCE Security Certification (CHSC) combines a state-of-the-art evaluation methodology with the most stringent requirements of mobile security programs.

Mobile tickets powered by the HID SOMA Atlas 4Digital SDK can be used with the near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smartphones, just like any paper or card-based tickets that meet the Calypso standard. The HID SDK also enables transport operators and authorities to greatly expand the range devices that customers can “tap to pay” for travel using Android smartphones and other NFC devices. Additionally, passengers can also use their mobile devices to add funds (“top-up”) their Calypso-based transport cards, making it even easier to pay and use public transport, while minimizing physical contact.