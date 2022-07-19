BIOS achieves certification from Cloud Security Alliance

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

BIOS Middle East has achieved the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) Level 2 certification, a stringent third-party assessment of the security of a cloud service provider.

BIOS owns, operates and manages its own cloud called CloudHPT, with datacentres in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah and Muscat. It offers fully managed IaaS and Gartner-recognized DRaaS for over 500 customers in the GCC and beyond.

This certification demonstrates that a cloud service provider conforms to the applicable requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 management system standard and has addressed requirements critical to cloud security as outlined in the CSA Cloud Controls Matrix criteria. BIOS is also certified for ISO-IEC 27001 (Information Security Management Systems), ISO-IEC 27017 (Information Security Controls for Cloud Services), ISO-IEC 27018 (Protection of Personally Identifiable Information in Public Clouds) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems).

BIOS certification is available for download from the CSA STAR Registry. In addition, BIOS’s CSA STAR Level 1 Self-Assessment and the completed Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ) are also available on the registry.