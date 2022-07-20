Perception Point Launches Advanced Browser Security

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Perception Point announced today the release of Perception Point Advanced Browser Security, a new web security solution which adds enterprise-grade security to native Chrome and Edge browsers. Perception Point Advanced Browser Security fuses patented browser security technology powered by Hysolate, a next-gen web isolation platform acquired by Perception Point in March 2022, and Perception Point’s unmatched multi-layer detection engines.

This combination delivers the unprecedented ability to isolate, detect and remediate all malicious threats from the web, including phishing, ransomware, malware, APTs, and more, while also securing access to sensitive corporate apps via an isolated, trusted Chrome or Edge browser - preventing data loss (DLP) by design on both managed and unmanaged endpoints. Perception Point Advanced Browser Security can be simply deployed via a browser extension or a light agent on PC or Mac, and is easily managed from the cloud. There are no added cloud infrastructure or data center expenses. Customers deploying the solution will experience fewer breaches and prevent data loss, while also providing their users with a better user experience as they will have the freedom to browse the web, use the SaaS applications that they require, and access privileged corporate apps, confidently, securely, and without added latency.

Perception Point customers also receive a fully managed Incident Response service that manages all incidents and optimizes detection engines. This all-included service drastically reduces the need for SOC team resources, reducing the time required to mitigate web-borne attacks by up to 75%.

With the availability of Perception Point Advanced Browser Security, Perception Point has significantly advanced its overall product offering to become a one-stop-shop for isolating, detecting and remediating all threats across the organization’s top attack vectors - email, web browsers, and cloud collaboration apps. This wide coverage consolidates multiple point solutions, and adds significant value by merging data from multiple sources to deliver unmatched security and advanced threat protection along with a seamless user experience and enterprise manageability.