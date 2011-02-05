Infoblox Releases NIOS 8.6.2

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox announces Network Identity Operating System (NIOS) 8.6.2. This release expands workplace modernization, and improves visibility, user experience and control for DNS/ DHCP/IP address management (DDI) infrastructure across hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

NIOS 8.6.2 further extends Infoblox’s notable DDI market leadership by providing unified multi-cloud integration and automation, stronger DDI, value-added services, templated APIs, plugins for operational simplicity, and improved ROI. Customers benefit from:

• Multi-cloud integrations: Optimize the hybrid workplace through DHCP for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and NIOS v40x5 appliance support in AWS, Azure and GCP. Configuring DHCP services on vNIOS instances in GCP simplifies cloud migration and ensures consistency for serving DHCP to on-premise clients. Enhancements to extend and optimize NIOS v4015 appliances in AWS, Azure and GCP and v4025 appliances in Azure and GCP enable higher capacity queries per second (QPS) and DHCP leases per second (LPS) for enterprise grade volume workflows.

• DDI core enhancements: Strengthen control with multi-primary DNS failover for Dynamic DNS (DDNS) updates and TLS dynamic control for SAML Port 8765. DDNS failover improves user experience for multi-primary zones by enabling DHCP servers to automatically send updates to alternate servers. TLS dynamic control for SAML Port 8765 improves security and user experience by allowing dynamic disabling of older unsupported versions of TLS.

• Value-added services: Improve DDI visibility and aid cloud migration by adding Reporting and Analytics virtual appliances in AWS and Azure and sending data discovered by Network Insight or NetMRI through Infoblox’s Cloud Services Portal (CSP) for visibility in the BloxOne platform. 8.6.2 also improves user control over unstable sites with DNS Traffic Control’s (DTC) Health Monitor manual failback. Infoblox’s Microsoft Management (MSM) solution efficiently configures servers in thousands of zones with Delegate Name Server Group functionality. BloxConnect provides visibility for a better user experience by showing customers the data collected for post deployment service and support.

• DDI plugins: Increase visibility, automation and control through integrations with Ansible 1.2.1, Terraform 2.1, Kubernetes ExternalDNS, Nutanix 5.20.x, RedHat OpenStack IPAM, and Cisco ISE 3.x identity management.