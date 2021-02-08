Avast Joins Coalition Against Stalkerware

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Avast announced that it has joined the Coalition Against Stalkerware, a group of cybersecurity vendors, victim services, and academic researchers working to combat tech abuse. Avast has also announced that it has added functionality to its mobile antivirus product that will alert users with a customized detection notification for apps known to be stalkerware.

Stalkerware, sometimes also referred to as ‘spouseware’ or ‘creepware’, is a type of malware that gives remote access to monitor the personal devices of a significant other such as a partner, spouse, child, family member or acquaintance without their consent or knowledge. This usually includes access to all accounts and information on the phone, such as email, texts, photos, and social media sites; it can also include accessing the phone’s camera and microphone.

Unfortunately, stalkerware installs increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Avast Threat Labs reports a 55.2 percent increase globally in spyware[1] and stalkerware from March through December 2020, in comparison to the first two months of 2020. Analysts note that stalkerware has been accelerated further by shelter-in-place restrictions as partners now have access to each others’ phones more readily when their regular movements are curtailed.

Since August 2020, Avast Mobile Security automatically provides a specific notification on the device if stalkerware is detected on their phone, distinguishing it from other malware so potential victims can be aware they may be being surveilled.

The Coalition Against Stalkerware, founded in November 2019, works to combat the use of surveillance software to track a person without their knowledge or consent and offers actionable help to victims of tech abuse. The coalition allows leading security technology companies and aid organizations to exchange insights into the problem and drive educational activities.

Avast is proud to join founding members such as Electronic Frontier Foundation, Network to End Domestic Violence, Operation Safe Escape, Weisser Ring and other leading security software companies in the coalition.