Matt Thompson Joins the Tanium Board of Directors

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tanium announced that Matt Thompson has joined the company’s Board of Directors as an independent director. Thompson was most recently the Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Adobe, overseeing global sales, partnerships, ecommerce, consulting and services, and customer success operations.

This appointment continues Tanium’s strategy to add experienced operators to its Board of Directors to help the company scale as it works toward its next chapter of growth. Tanium also recently appointed Mark Fields, former CEO of Ford Motor Company, and David Rowland, executive chairman of Accenture, to its Board of Directors.

Thompson joined Adobe in 2007 and during his tenure he led the growth of the company from $2 billion in sales to now over $12 billion, scaling the field organization to over 10,000 people. His leadership was instrumental in driving the company’s transformation from a perpetual license model to a subscription model. All of these successes have allowed Adobe to join the Top 50 companies in market capitalization, having grown from $20 billion in 2007 to over $225 billion today. Prior to Adobe, Thompson held a number of sales and field operation leadership roles in the software space, including as a member of the executive team for Borland Software (acquired by Micro Focus), Marimba (acquired by BMC Software), Calico Commerce (acquired by PeopleSoft) and Cadence Design Systems. He began his career at Electronic Data Systems.

Currently, Thompson sits on the Board of NCR and Ellucian and previously held a board role with Appirio (acquired by Wipro).