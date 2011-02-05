Anam wins “Best SMS Firewall” at Juniper Telco Innovation 2021 awards

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Anam, the Mobile Operator partner for monetizing grey route messaging, is delighted to announce that the company has been selected as the Best SMS Firewall, by international industry specialists, Juniper Research. This award was given under the Juniper Research Telco Innovation program – Future Digital Awards.

Announcing the 2021 winner, Juniper stated “Anam has developed a powerful suite of products and services for mobile operators to ensure protection against messaging fraud and security breaches”. The study was conducted in Q4 2020 with vendors measured on a range of criteria including Product Innovation, Features and Benefits, Product Partnerships, Certifications & Compliance and Future Business Prospects.

The use of grey routes for transmission of A2P SMS is illegal and fraudulent. The management of such traffic onto legitimate contract routes with controlled GDPR ensures the mobile operator is remunerated for traffic carried on their network. A lucrative market exists for fraudsters seeking to defraud mobile operators and resulting in increasingly sophisticated spam and scam techniques.

Over the last number of years, Anam has innovated across its fraud detection portfolio by developing a customised Analytical solution and proprietary methodology to specifically combat messaging fraud. Anam now provides a full managed service wrap to the mobile operator – technology, proven methodology and a global team of analysts to focus on converting grey route leakage to revenue.

Each year since 2018 Anam has been independently rated the world leader in providing Mobile Network Operators with protection from A2P SMS messaging fraud. This fraud consists of spam and financial fraud that has a monetary cost to the mobile operator and in certain circumstance to the subscriber.