Atos to acquire In Fidem

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Atos announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire In Fidem, a Canada-based specialized cybersecurity consulting firm. This acquisition will in particular enhance its North America cybersecurity services capabilities by bringing experienced consultants to the Atos team.

Consistent with its targeted acquisition strategy, the operation will expand Atos’ client portfolio and established expertise in cybersecurity services in Canada. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Montréal with offices in Québec City and Ottawa, In Fidem has expertise in cloud security, digital identity, risk management, security operations, digital forensics and cyber breach response. It is a leading player in the Canadian market and has a proven track-record of successfully addressing large private and public organizations’ digital security challenges. In Fidem will bring its network of more than 100 highly skilled specialists to the Atos cybersecurity team.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q1 2021.