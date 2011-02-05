Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Avast and TEHTRIS as our newest Affiliate members

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA), a nonprofit organization working to improve the cybersecurity of the global digital ecosystem, today announced Avast and TEHTRIS have joined as Affiliate members, bringing CTA’s membership to 31 companies from across the cybersecurity industry. This step continues to expand the number of security leaders working together to share threat intelligence for a stronger global security ecosystem.

“Having companies like Avast and TEHTRIS join the Alliance demonstrates the value of information sharing within the cybersecurity community,” said Michael Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTA. “They will be able to contribute significantly to CTA’s shared understanding of the cyberthreat environment. Further, the fact that both of these companies are headquartered in Europe highlights CTA’s global reach and our ability to recruit members from around the world.”

“Attackers have become both more sophisticated and opportunistic in targeting individuals and businesses, and so it is more important than ever to work together as an industry to address the challenges we all face. We are excited to join the Cyber Threat Alliance and progress the work of defining and defending against the emerging threats to our shared digital world,” said Avast Chief Security Officer, Jaya Baloo. “At Avast, we protect hundreds of millions of people the world over, and partnerships such as this help the industry as a whole stay ahead of our adversaries.”

“Requesting approval for membership at the Cyber Threat Alliance was a no-brainer for us, as we are fully aligned with its mission. Coming from operational careers against cyber-attackers at the international level, we know how collaboration and intelligence sharing are crucial to remediation. Our research teams at TEHTRIS are pushing the limits of technology and automation to reduce the mean-time-to-detect and -to-respond to cyberattacks,” said Laurent Oudot, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at TEHTRIS. “We are convinced that sharing relevant threat intelligence across member companies leverages the overall performance of our technologies towards limiting the impact of attacks. The complexity of current attacks requires the ability to gather insights from various sources, analyze them and take the right decisions. The Cyber Threat Alliance threat intelligence is a facilitator in this respect, and we are excited to contribute and improve the cyber-landscape together.”

The CTA’s members have chosen to share timely, actionable, contextualized and campaign-based intelligence with each other to improve their collective defenses against cyber adversaries. This shared information can be used to improve the members’ products and services to better protect their customers, more systematically thwart adversaries and improve the security of the digital ecosystem. As CTA continues to grow in membership, the quality of intelligence increases and members are able to take impactful and actionable insights to their customer base. CTA members protect customers across all continents and critical infrastructure sectors, and new members will help expand the information available to CTA members by generating new avenues of data, as well as further expanding our global footprint.

About the Cyber Threat Alliance

The CTA was founded by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco, Fortinet, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, and Symantec. Membership also includes Alien Labs, Anomali, Avast, Dragos, IntSights, Juniper Networks, K7 Computing, NEC Corporation, NETSCOUT, NTT Security, OneFirewall, Panda Security, Radware, Rapid7, ReversingLabs, Scitum, SecureBrain, SecurityScorecard, SK Infosec, SonicWall, Sophos, TEHTRIS, Telefónica’s ElevenPaths, Verizon, and VMware. CTA is the industry’s first formally organized group of cybersecurity practitioners that work together in good faith to share threat information and improve global defenses against advanced cyber adversaries. CTA’s mission is to facilitate the sharing of actionable intelligence and situational awareness about sophisticated cyber threats to improve its members’ cyber defenses, more effectively disrupt malicious cyber actors around the world and raise the level of cybersecurity throughout the Internet and cyberspace. The alliance is continuing to grow on a global basis, enriching both the quantity and quality of the information that is being shared across the platform. CTA is actively recruiting additional regional players to enhance information sharing to enable a more secure future for all. For more information about CTA, please visit: https://www.cyberthreatalliance.org/.