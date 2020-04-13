Search
Atos extends cybersecurity offering with “Identity as a Service”

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Atos announces the extension of its Identity & Access Management offering with a new Identity as a Service - Evidian IDaaS - available from the cloud on a subscription basis. This all-in-one security solution manages on-premises, cloud-based and as-a-Service applications.

As most enterprises are now migrating traditional IT infrastructures to the cloud, they increasingly need to securely manage their digital identities for on-premises and cloud or SaaS applications. In this context, the new Evidian IDaaS offers a unique broad range of features to Atos’ clients, notably:
• As-a-Service secured access to online applications for workforce, partners and customers;
• Passwordless experience using SSO based on identity federation standards and multifactor authentication;
• Ready-to-use multifactor authentication features which encompass FIDO 2, biometrics, mobile push, PKI and other methods – providing a seamless user experience;
• Secure, flexible, and scalable solution, based on Google Cloud Platform
• Evidian IDaaS also helps organizations comply with local regulations such as Finance PSD2, Healthcare HIPAA and GDPR consent.




