F-Secure rolls out a ‘no-strings attached’ detection and response service

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

F-Secure has launched a new offering based on its managed detection and response (MDR) service, F-Secure Countercept. The new offering, F-Secure Countercept Rapid, can be deployed in a matter of days and offers flexible pricing and operational simplicity to help it fit businesses’ changing needs.

F-Secure Countercept is a fully-managed service that helps organizations hunt down threats and detect advanced attackers within minutes.

It provides threat intelligence and advanced threat hunting capabilities, giving businesses sophisticated cyber defenses to combat modern targeted attacks as they unfold.

Some of F-Secure Countercept Rapid’s key features and benefits include:

Simplified onboarding (service can be deployed in a matter of days)

Advanced Threat Hunting and 24/7 detection and response services

Easy upgrade to F-Secure Countercept’s full service

Personalized insights into tactical deployments

Notification of a detection within 15 minutes

Immediate remote response capability

Rolling contract