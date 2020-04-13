CTERA Extends the Global File System to DevOps

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

CTERA announced DevOps tools that allow enterprises to automate file services delivery on a global scale.

The CTERA Software Development Kit (SDK) for Python and the CTERA Ansible Collection enable engineers to provision hybrid cloud storage services across distributed topologies with thousands of edge locations, applications and users in just a few lines of code.

CTERA’s DevOps offering includes:

The CTERA SDK helps Python developers create applications for modern file system architectures that scale to any size and automate the provisioning of storage resources worldwide across multiple cloud providers.

The CTERA Ansible Collection makes it easy for enterprises to automate IT processes without requiring scripting or elaborate programming by adopting an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) approach.

The CTERA DevOps SDK and Ansible Collections are available on GitHub today under an open source license.