Atlas VPN releases a new security tool for monitoring data breaches

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

This month virtual network service provider Atlas VPN released a new security feature called Data Breach Monitor. The new feature, currently available on iOS and Android platforms, helps its users check if their personal information has been leaked online.

First, users are prompted to scan their email addresses with Data Breach Monitor. The tool then searches through leaked databases to check whether the data there matches the user’s information.

If matching information is found, the user is presented with a list of past and current security breaches associated with their online accounts. In addition, the list includes information about when and where the breach occurred and what type of information was leaked.

The leaked data can include anything from credentials such as email address, username, and password to social security numbers or other types of personal information.

The tool also notifies users of new leaks affecting their personal data so they can take immediate action and stop malicious actors from exploiting their online accounts.