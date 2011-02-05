Snyk Builds Security into AWS CodePipeline to Mitigate Open Source Risk for Developer and Security Teams

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Snyk announced it has built an integration inside the AWS CodePipeline console. This new integration allows AWS CodePipeline users to build automated security controls into their deployment pipeline without having to leave the Amazon Web Services (AWS) console, bringing the Snyk experience directly to AWS users, and empowering them to more efficiently find and fix vulnerabilities in open source code when building cloud native applications on AWS.

As security becomes an increasingly crucial priority for development teams, Snyk has worked closely with AWS to automate security tooling onto AWS’s continuous delivery services, accelerating triaging and empowering agility in development when making application and infrastructure updates.

Snyk’s integration inside the AWS CodePipeline console is the latest in a number of key integrations with AWS services, helping customers build security into applications at each level of the technology stack using an intuitive, developer-friendly security platform. Snyk allows DevOps and engineering teams to accelerate security testing by first detecting vulnerabilities in the developer IDE. Using Snyk’s feature-rich CLI, developers can also secure various elements of their workflow such as AWS CodeBuild and AWS CodeCommit. AWS users can then leverage Snyk’s integrations with Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) to scan container images and Kubernetes clusters for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, even mapping new vulnerabilities to any container images already deployed in a Kubernetes cluster. For serverless workloads, Snyk scans AWS Lambda functions for vulnerabilities and can gate deployments through the CI/CD stage to ensure that only secure workloads are permitted to run in production.

This latest integration inside the AWS CodePipeline console expands upon Snyk’s ongoing collaboration with AWS to ensure that both development and security teams are able to leverage automated tooling to mitigate their open source risk as part of the development process, positively affecting the way they work and interact with one another.

• Development teams: can easily find, prioritize and fix vulnerabilities in their open source dependencies, delivering secure code faster than their competition without having to adopt gated security audits that disrupt application deployment.

• Security teams: can enable improvements to the development process that ensure that all applications are continuously scanned for vulnerabilities without requiring the security team to manually meet the break-neck speed of modern application development.

As an AWS Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN), Snyk has been technically validated to work seamlessly with several AWS services, and has achieved AWS DevOps Competency as well as the AWS Lambda Ready and Amazon Linux 2 Ready designations.

Snyk has also recently announced the availability of Snyk Cloud Native Appliance (Snyk CNA), a self-hosted, dedicated instance of Snyk that can be deployed directly onto a customer’s private AWS environment, or even onto an AWS GovCloud environment, operating workloads up to Impact Level (IL) 5.