Scaleway launches a new enterprise grade compute instance

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Scaleway launches its new range of dedicated computing resources: Enterprise Instances. Powered by high performance AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors, Enterprise Instances provides users with consistent raw power and continuous performance at an unprecedented performance/price ratio.

As part of Scaleway’s comprehensive public cloud ecosystem, Enterprise Instances is aimed at the global market and will be available initially at Scaleway’s environmentally efficient Availability Zone (AZ) in Paris (fr-par-2), before being rolled out within weeks to Scaleway’s other AZ in Paris (fr-par-1), then Amsterdam (nl-ams-1) and Warsaw (pl-waw-1).

For Scaleway, security is never optional, which is why Enterprise Instances leverage key AMD technology, Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) : a security feature that isolates virtual machines from the hypervisor. Scaleway is the only public cloud platform to offer Secure Encrypted Virtualization bundled by default.

No more “noisy neighbors”, with Enterprise Instances resources are guaranteed and dedicated, highly secured, isolated, and up to 4x more powerful than previous general purpose instances. They come with an enhanced networking capacity of up to 20Gb/s and support Block Storage on root devices - a first for Scaleway - providing customers with improved flexibility, throughput and control features. The new enhanced range has been developed in response to customer demand, accommodates the most demanding use cases and is ideal for automating tasks such as various daemon and robots, providing a seamless, unified and complete experience. Scaleway’s latest launch can be used in multiple cases, from free and fully managed Kubernetes and even a full range of VPC features.

For customers seeking exceptional value, Scaleway’s new offer delivers the world’s best performance/price ratio, starting at only €0.28 excl. VAT per hour. The flagship ENT1-2 XL instances, the largest to ever be offered by Scaleway, are packed with dedicated resources (96 vCPU & 384GB of RAM) for the most demanding workloads.