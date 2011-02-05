Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep MFA Brings Enhanced Ransomware Defense to Microsoft Office 365

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Protection of critical cloud-based application data for one of the world’s most popular productivity suites, Microsoft Office 365, ensures businesses have a strategy to make themselves harder to hack by increasing costs for threat actors. A good backup strategy will also ensure the recovery of important data lost to ransomware by reclaiming control of business information residing within cloud infrastructure. As businesses increasingly seek the agility of cloud-based workforce productivity applications and platforms, many overlook potentially significant trade-offs to data protection. Key among these is that it is the customer’s responsibility to protect the critical data in SaaS applications such as MS Office 365.

Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep MFA allows users to easily schedule the creation of point-in-time backup copies of mailboxes and corporate data residing in Microsoft Office 365 Exchange Online, Office 365 Groups, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business — with no limitations on data volumes or number of mailboxes. Other capabilities include the assignment of backup frequency, retention duration and restoration granularity. Asigra’s cloud-based data protection platform deploys in MS Office 365 with ease to ensure reliable support and protection of SMB or enterprise instances of MS Office 365, providing business-class backup features.

Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep MFA provides the right blend of enterprise data protection and cybersecurity to ensure business continuity in the event their primary data is maliciously encrypted or deleted from these increasingly aggressive attacks. With Asigra, all files are scanned in real-time with signature-less malware detection engines, isolating malicious code and alerting administrators of infection and preventing threats from penetrating backup and replication streams using sophisticated ransomware detection engines.

In addition to direct assaults on backup data, Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep MFA also protects MS Office 365 against a new wave of immutability subversion attacks using step-up or Deep Multi-Factor Authentication (Deep MFA) as users access sensitive application controls. Deep MFA protects critical functions within the software that could compromise a recovery through corruption of policy settings or the backup data directly.