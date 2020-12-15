Thycotic Secret Server Update Makes Privileged Access Management Easier Than Ever Before

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic announced the latest release of its award-winning PAM solution, Secret Server. With these upgrades, security and IT ops teams can more easily control the privileged account attack surface more powerfully than ever before.

New capabilities reduce the number of steps to manage all types of privileges, protecting administrator, service, application, and root accounts from cyber attack. This includes:

● Enhanced guidance walks users through security activities and accelerates onboarding for new users.

● Updates to the root encryption key in the Hardware Security Module (HSM) allow for automated key rotation with a single re-encryption that eliminates downtime.

● SSH key authentication updates provide easier access and more management flexibility.

Tighter integration between Thycotic Secret Server and Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault help customers more easily manage privileged credentials for both humans and machines. Upgrades continue to strengthen the resilience and scalability of Secret Server to ensure the maximum security. Feature enhancements for Secret Server Mobile and Thycotic SCIM Connector provide improved connectivity and productivity