iXsystems Introduces TrueNAS Hybrid Cloud SaaS for MSPs

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

The TrueNAS Open Storage portfolio was expanded today with the addition of TrueCommand™ Cloud – a cloud-based service to simplify 24x365 TrueNAS management. As a major upgrade to the iXsystems Channel Partner Program, the cloud-based management software for TrueNAS deployments enables revenue producing services for partners moving into managed storage service delivery. The solution lowers operational costs and improves productivity through increased asset utilization, system optimization, real-time system monitoring, on-demand provisioning, and more.

TrueNAS embraces the need for flexible Hybrid Cloud deployments. In addition to TrueCommand Cloud, TrueNAS can use Cloud storage services (S3, Backblaze, Azure, and many others) and be deployed as cloud instances (AWS, Azure, VMware). Data can be backed up or synchronized between Cloud and cost-effective on-premises TrueNAS systems, such as the X, R, and M-Series. TrueNAS CORE instances can be deployed on AWS and managed via the same TrueCommand Cloud service. In early 2021, TrueNAS SCALE instances will be available for scale-out deployments. TrueCommand Cloud will also act as the management platform for these Hybrid Cloud deployments.

TrueCommand Cloud extends the TrueCommand single pane of glass management software to a SaaS model with an integrated VPN capability that can traverse the Internet. The solution is optimized for MSP and channel enablement with management of many customers’ systems, plus:

Multi-system management from a single Web console

ZFS-aware monitoring, alerting, and reporting

Cluster management and multi-tenancy

Fault management with team-based trouble ticketing

Role Based Access Control (RBAC) with Active Directory integration

Configuration auditing

TrueCommand manages TrueNAS CORE, Enterprise, and SCALE instances and can be used by MSPs, Enterprises, smaller organizations, and other TrueNAS users.

TrueCommand Cloud leads a major upgrade to the iXsystems Channel Partner Program, which also includes:

Deal registration, Partner activity management, and resource portal

Specialized technical and sales training for partners

Reciprocal lead generation through the TrueNAS Open Storage Community

Product demonstrations and Sales Engineering support

Tiered pricing discounts and SPIFFs for registered deals

MSP enablement with TrueCommand Cloud management

TrueCommand Cloud is available immediately to customers, users, and partners, and can be activated via a self-service portal. Subscriptions start at $10 per month for managing up to 50 drives. TrueCommand software can also be deployed as Docker instances or VMs and is available for free for less than 50 drives.