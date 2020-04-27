Arxan comments on NHS privacy outlines for new Coronavirus contact tracing app

April 2020 by Chad McDonald, VP of Customer Experience at Arxan

“Keeping the data on the user’s device certainly affords the user more personal control over their data. That said Bluetooth isn’t the most secure means to transmit data. Just last year a major vulnerability was announced that facilitated interception of Bluetooth data by attackers. . Given that the data in question is personal health data, there exists a substantial risk to the individual. We are in trying times and capturing and tracking infection data may prove one of the most useful tools in combating continued spread of the virus. Whether or not surrender of personal privacies is justified in this case won’t really be known until well after the COVID-19 risk has passed. While the Bluetooth transport is risky, allowing the user to retain their data and the application locally could theoretically limit the risk associated with having millions of user’s information in a centralized location. Any exploit of the application or data would likely be limited to those users within Bluetooth range of the attacker.”