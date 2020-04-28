Kaspersky comment: UK cyber-security chief advises NHS on trackinng app

April 2020 by Kaspersky

“New forms of technology, such as the NHS contact tracking app, are currently being implemented in order to help manage the country’s response to the pandemic and to help save lives. With the prospect of the government using the app to collect sensitive health data about the population on a mass scale, it’s of vital importance that this information is managed correctly, and is properly secured and encrypted to keep it safe.

“A key concern regarding the NHS contact tracking app is that the government has chosen not to follow the decentralised model that looks set to be adopted in many countries; and instead opt for a centralised approach that includes real-time location tracking. However, it’s important that a significant portion of the population installs and uses the app as concerns about privacy might put people off. Privacy concerns are critical to an app’s success and in this instance, the data should be handled in a balanced way that manages both the safety and privacy concerns of citizens.”