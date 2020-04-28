US wireless networks offer plans to lure key workers from rivals during COVID-19 pandemic, says GlobalData

May 2020 by GlobalData

Wireless operators in the US are attempting to poach rivals’ customers via highly targeted offers that resonate particularly well amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, says GlobalData.

Tammy Parker, Senior Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “With typical shopping behaviors – and likewise typical network switching behaviors – being disrupted due to COVID-19’s impacts, recent marketing strategies targeting physicians, nurses and teachers are shrewd.

“Many would agree that these individuals’ efforts to continue performing their jobs during such challenging times deserve to be rewarded. As such, carriers’ efforts to lure these customers to their networks not only offer potential immediate benefits in terms of boosting subscriber numbers and revenues but will also help cultivate goodwill and reinforce positive brand perception going forward.”

AT&T is now offering individual nurses and physicians three free months of service on its FirstNet wireless network, whose dedicated core and priority service for first responders is especially attractive during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As GlobalData expected, Verizon responded with a competing pitch – this one targeting nurses and teachers – that includes family plans, which FirstNet cannot support due to its first-responder mission. Started April 23, Verizon extended to teachers and nurses the same discounts it already offered on unlimited plans to military and first responders. It will also offer teachers and nurses discounts on Fios internet plans starting May 7.

Parker concludes: “Communications service providers that acknowledge the current climate by positioning themselves as trusted partners of high-profile user groups stand to thrive over the longer term. Recognizing and rewarding professions that are perceived to benefit society can lead to long-lasting relationships that survive well into the post-pandemic environment.”