AnChain.AI Raises $10 Million and Wins SEC Contract to Monitor Crypto and Digital Assets

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

AnChain.AI, a blockchain security company that specializes in AI-powered platforms, today announced that it raised a $10 Million funding round led by SIG Asia Investments, LLLP, an affiliate of Susquehanna International Group (SIG) in an oversubscribed Series A. Fin VC, Nima Capital, Hard Yaka and Amino Capital also participated in the round.

AnChain.AI also announced today that it has been awarded the multi-year SEC contract to provide a platform for deep analysis and tracing on smart contracts to support the SECs ongoing efforts to monitor risk, improve compliance and inform commission policy on digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Dr. Victor Fang and COO Ben Wu, AnChain.AI provides blockchain security and regulatory compliance solutions to secure leading crypto exchanges, protocols, and DeFi worldwide for $81 Billion in daily transaction volume. It serves clients in over 10 countries across the financial and enterprise industry, blockchain Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP), public sector companies and governments.

Its technology establishes transparency, trust, and legitimacy to allow all stakeholders to interact confidently and securely with the developing digital economy and the next iteration of global technological infrastructure. The AnChain.AI platform proactively protects crypto assets by providing proprietary AI, knowledge graphs, threat intelligence and data analytics on blockchain transactions, and in-depth cryptocurrency transaction monitoring on a wide variety of public and private chains.

With the market exceeding $1 Trillion in 2021, and a looming billion-dollar crypto AML problem, demand for revamped regulatory frameworks and technologies have never been more critical. AnChain.AI’s machine learning powered forensic capabilities, which detected the first Blockchain APT (BAPT) hack in history, is now helping international law enforcement and emerging government regulatory efforts with both preventive screening, as well as post-incident investigation.

Speaking on the announcement Ye Li, Investment Manager at SIG said, "AnChain.AI has made great progress in developing its market-leading crypto security technology to meet its customers’ broad demand in regulatory compliance and transaction intelligence."

The past year has seen a 400% growth in revenue for AnChain.AI and its solutions now capture over 98.5% of the cryptocurrency market share, securing billions of dollars in daily transactions across many of the major exchanges by delivering real-time alerts and detect the precursors of criminal activity well before conventional forms of identification.

Managing General Partner and Founder of Fin VC, Logan Allin, said, "we are at an inflection point, and a crossing the chasm moment, as it relates to institutional and government adoption of digital assets. The only way to bridge that gap is through robust solutions like AnChain.AI. We look forward to bringing these capabilities to the Financial Services and FinTech industries and continue to safely and securely democratize access to these innovative technologies and asset classes."

AnChain.AI will use the capital to accelerate product development and recruitment across research and development, engineering, customer success and sales.

AnChain.AI is an AI-powered cybersecurity company enhancing blockchain security, risk, and compliance strategies. AnChain.AI, San Jose, California, was founded in 2018 by cybersecurity and enterprise software veterans from FireEye and Mandiant. Backed by both Silicon Valley and Wall Street VC’s; and selected in the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, the company is trusted by 100+ customers from over 10+ countries in these sectors: VASP, financial institutions and government, including the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). Featured by CBS News, MIT Tech Review, Coindesk and DEFCON, AnChain.AI’s AML engine screens over $1 billion in daily crypto transactions.