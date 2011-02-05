Wiebe Ruttenberg joins Security Alliance from the European Central Bank to drive cyber threat intel business

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Wiebe Ruttenberg has joined cyber threat intelligence company Security Alliance, as Director of Strategy. Prior to this he worked in senior roles at the European Central Bank (ECB), the last five years as programme director focusing on technological innovation and cyber resilience across the financial sector.

During his time at the ECB, Ruttenberg chaired the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) Task Force on Cyber Resilience Strategy for Financial Market Infrastructures, managed the Secretariat of the Euro Cyber Resilience Board and was a member of the European Systemic Cyber Group within the European Systemic Risk Board. He was also responsible for developing and rolling out the European cyber testing programme TIBER-EU and the European Cyber Information and Intelligence Sharing Initiative (CIISI-EU). Ruttenberg left the ECB by May and took up his position at Security Alliance in August.

Ruttenberg began his career as a Policy Adviser to the Minister of Finance in the Netherlands on energy, telecom and infrastructure issues. Following this, he joined De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) as Project Secretary for the National 2002 Euro Changeover Project and then Head of the Payments Policy Department.

Joining the ECB in 2006, Ruttenberg was Head of the Market Integration Division where he was responsible for driving policy issues from an integration and innovation perspective on payments, securities and collateral. The creation of the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) was under his responsibility. He was also a member of the Market Infrastructure & Payments Committee of the ESCB, chaired its Payment Systems Policy Working Group and managed the Secretariat of the Euro Retail Payments Board.