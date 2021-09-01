Syrenis and DRT Cyber announce reseller agreement to provide Cassie Consent and Preference Management Solution in North America

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Syrenis has announced a reseller agreement with Washington D.C.-based data privacy and cyber security specialist company, DRT Cyber, Inc. The reseller agreement will enable DRT Cyber to sell Syrenis’ Cassie Consent and Preference Management solution throughout North America. The addition of DRT Cyber to Syrenis’ reseller network is a key appointment in Syrenis’ ambitious global expansion plans.

DRT Cyber specializes in innovative solutions for data privacy, protection and cyber security. The company is a subsidiary of VersaBank (TSX: VB), one of the world’s first fully digital financial institutions, employing proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address under-served segments of the Canadian banking market.

Cassie, Syrenis’ enterprise consent and preference management solution, empowers organizations to maximise their data, while ensuring regulatory compliance. DRT Cyber will add Cassie to its range of innovative solutions for data protection, cyber security and compliance. In particular, DRT Cyber’s anti-SPAM legislation solution, RAVEN, integrates seamlessly with Cassie to provide full compliance with complex, global anti-SPAM laws.