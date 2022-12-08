AlgoSec acquires Prevasio

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

As applications rapidly migrate to the Cloud, security teams are being flooded with alerts. These teams are struggling to detect and prioritize risks through Cloud providers’ native security controls, especially in multi-cloud environments. Furthermore, security teams are hard-pressed to find solutions that meet their budgetary restrictions.

To answer this need, AlgoSec will offer the Prevasio solution at aggressive pricing to new customers, as well as the existing 1,800 blue chip enterprise organizations they currently serve, allowing them to reduce their cloud security costs.

Prevasio’s user-friendly, cost-effective SaaS solution is designed for hardening security posture across all cloud assets, including containers. The solution provides increased visibility into security issues and compliance gaps, enabling the cloud operations and security teams to prioritize risks and comply with CIS benchmarks.

Prevasio customers have successfully reduced administration time and achieved operational cost reductions, even across small teams, within days of operationalization.

Leveraging patented technology developed by Stanford Research Institute International® (SRI), one of the world’s largest research institutes and the developer of SIRI and many other leading technologies, Prevasio’s key capabilities include:

• Analysis of all assets across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, offering a unified view in a single pane of glass

• Prioritized risk according to CIS benchmarks, HIPPA and PCI regulations

• Blazing fast static- and dynamic- agentless vulnerability scanning of containers

• Assessment and detection of cybersecurity threats

• Instantaneous connection to AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud accounts without installation or deployment

Furthermore, AlgoSec will incorporate SRI artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into the Prevasio solution.