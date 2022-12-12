Rechercher
Performanta awarded CREST Vulnerability Assessment Accreditation

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Global security management and consulting firm Performanta, announces it has been accredited by the international certification body, CREST, for its market-leading Vulnerability Assessment services in The Americas and EMEA.

CREST provides internationally recognised accreditations for organisations, and professional level certifications for individuals, that provide vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber incident response, threat intelligence services, and Security Operations Centre (SOC) services.
Performanta’s Vulnerability Assessment services underwent CREST’s intensive audit process, with a key focus on quality, looking closely at business processes and client approaches.

“We congratulate Performanta in achieving CREST accreditation for Vulnerability Assessment (VA)” said Rowland Johnson, president of CREST. “Performanta’s independent validation of its VA skills, processes and methodologies, further demonstrates the company’s commitment to deliver the highest-level of trusted services to help organisations measure, manage and remediate their security risks.”


