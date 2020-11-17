AlgoSec CloudFlow Now Available in AWS Marketplace

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec has announced that AlgoSec CloudFlow, its cloud-native solution that is designed to deliver complete visibility and management of security control layers across enterprise cloud estates, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs).

AWS Marketplace makes it easy for organizations to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), giving them a further option to benefit from AlgoSec CloudFlow. CloudFlow provides organizations with instant visibility and in-depth risk analysis and remediation. CloudFlow provides multiple unique capabilities such as cloud security groups clean-up, as well as central policy management, allowing organizations to efficiently manage multiple similar security controls in a single policy. This strengthens enterprises’ cloud security postures and ensures continuous audit-readiness.

With the addition of CloudFlow in AWS Marketplace, customers can benefit from simplified sourcing and contracting, as well as consolidated billing, ultimately resulting in cost savings. The new listing also gives organizations the ability to apply their use of AlgoSec CloudFlow to their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) spend commitment.

The addition of AlgoSec CloudFlow in AWS Marketplace is the latest development in the relationship between AlgoSec and AWS. AlgoSec CloudFlow, which is part of the AlgoSec Cloud offering, integrates seamlessly with AlgoSec’s Security Management Solution, providing efficient and easier management of today’s complex, heterogenous networks. Organizations can define and enforce security across their entire network environment, using a cohesive security policy to assess risk and troubleshoot connectivity issues and change management problems.