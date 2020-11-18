BioSec’s authentication solution grows into a biometric platform

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Biometric development company BioSec Group Ltd. has revealed that its’ LifePass biometric authentication middleware has grown into a biometric platform. LifePass was originally developed to integrate the security of the palm vein recognition based solution into almost any system, providing high security, ease of use and convenience in any environment.

In the past years, the system became a biometric platform due to its flexibility and modular design, which can be also combined with other biometric technologies on request. In addition the number of possible interfaces has grown significantly, in order to provide high variety of possible connections.

BioSec’s biometric platform provides an ideal solution for a wide range of markets whether for security or convenience reasons. The palm vein recognition based system is one of the most advanced biometric technologies, which identifies users based on their vein structure within the hand. Since the vein structure is an inner characteristics, it cannot be copied, stolen or reproduced, providing an outstanding level of security. In addition, the user only needs his/her hand for authentication, which takes only a second and is simple to use as well. The good news is that the BioSec system can be also used contactless, securing the users’ environment and health at the same time.

The LifePass authentication platform offers many advantages in itself and the almost endless integration options open even further opportunities. BioSec’s authentication platform can be integrated from web based solutions to vending machines from access control solutions to surveillance systems to name a few. Through the platform characteristics of LifePass, multiple systems can be connected to the platform and it serves as a central authentication engine. This means that only with one biometric registration, multiple connected systems can be used with the same account by the user.