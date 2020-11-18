Thycotic Recognized in Privileged Identity Management (PIM) by Independent Research Firm

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic announced that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privileged Identity Management (PIM), Q4 2020 Report*. This report evaluated 10 vendors based on 24 criteria across three high level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

According to the report, “PIM solutions should support DevOps teams, IT admins configuring cloud infrastructure, bots, IoT, and API-driven workloads. CISOs are burning a lot of calories trying to secure privileged access for these use cases right now. Our clients tell us that machine identities are growing at twice the rate of human identities. Furthermore, the definition of a privileged user is expanding to include non-IT users.”

Thycotic received the highest possible score in 11 criteria including SaaS/Cloud, Innovation Roadmap, and Integrations. Thycotic also received the highest possible score for the following criteria: Deployment, Supporting Products and Services, Commercial Model, and PIM Installed Base.

*The Forrester Wave™, Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2020 by Sean Ryan and Elsa Pikulik, November 19, 2020