Airbus awarded 5 major cyber-surveillance contracts in France

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

In 2019, Airbus CyberSecurity won five new contracts with major groups or organisations in the industrial, finance and institutional sectors, some of which are operators of essential services (OIV - Organismes d’Importance Vitale). These contracts concern the surveillance and protection of their information systems and networks from an Airbus CyberSecurity SOC (Security Operations Centre). With these five new customers, about thirty large firms and organisations now rely on Airbus CyberSecurity France to monitor their IT infrastuctures.

In 2019, the National Cybersecurity Agency of France, ANSSI, qualified Airbus CyberSecurity’s French SOC at PDIS (Prestataire de Détection d’Incidents de Sécurité - Security Incident Detection Service Provider) level. Located at Elancourt in the Paris area, the SOC handles more than 3 billion security events every day. PDIS is the highest security level defined in the category of detection activities. This certification is relevant for French critical national infrastructure organisations identified as OIV, as they are required to monitor their critical information systems only with PDIS qualified services.

Airbus runs SOCs in France, UK, Germany and Spain, where it monitors its customers’ digital infrastructure and ensures early detection, containment and remediation of security incidents 24/7.