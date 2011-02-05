Kaspersky partners with EclecticIQ to empower businesses with first-hand Threat Intelligence

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

Kaspersky is now offering business users of EclecticIQ Platform access to its threat intelligence. In a new partnership, Kaspersky Threat Data Feeds, APT Intelligence Reports and Threat Lookup service will provide EclecticIQ customers with key expertise to enhance their understanding, prevention and reaction to the latest cyberthreats.

A survey of IT Security leaders commissioned by Kaspersky revealed that the role of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) analyst is amongst the most challenging to hire, with almost half (49%) of chief information security officers (CISOs) agreeing with this. Understaffing in this area may result in a tough situation when existing experts are overloaded with work. To help TI analysts get relevant information from a single entry point instead of searching for and matching different sources, Kaspersky is collaborating with EclecticIQ.

The Threat Intelligence platform (TIP) from EclecticIQ collects intelligence from open sources, commercial suppliers and industry partnerships and makes them available in a central resource – empowering threat and SOC analysts with the latest actionable and relevant context on cyberthreats. This allows the analysts to stop or swiftly respond to threats through their existing security infrastructure.

With this integration, users can draw on Kaspersky’s threat intelligence, including access to latest Threat Data Feeds, online search through historical TI using Kaspersky Threat Lookup (which contains petabytes of information about threats), legitimate objects and their various relationships, and Kaspersky APT Intelligence Reports – revealing methods, tactics and tools used by advanced malefactors.

EclecticIQ’s cyberthreat intelligence analysts also use the data to provide additional services to clients through its Fusion Center. The center delivers thematic intelligence bundles, providing customers with a curated single source of relevant cyberthreat information from leading suppliers that is optimised for their organisation.

Kaspersky is continuing to work with a variety of partners to deliver threat intelligence feeds to more cybersecurity professionals worldwide.