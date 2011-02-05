Security chips from G+D Mobile Security protect professional devices from Miele

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

On the security chips from G+D Mobile Security a special application has been implemented, which Miele uses in its connected professional appliances. It supports the authentication between Miele devices and Miele Online Services and protects the transmission of data using TLS encryption. Communication is bundled via the routers of the home networks. The security elements implement end-to-end cryptographic security by communicating directly with the Miele systems. The company can easily integrate the chips into its existing environment and enhance the security of its smart home devices. Since communication takes place via WLAN and LAN and not the mobile network, connectivity is guaranteed even if a appliance ¬ such as a washing machine ¬ is in the basement.

Thanks to its innovative system, Miele enables the connection of larger professional appliances such as washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers. With the Miele apps, customers can control these appliances quick and conveniently via smartphone or tablet. Moreover, they can also be integrated into other smart systems.

"We chose G+D Mobile Security as our security chipset supplier because of the company’s expertise in the protection of mobile and IoT devices," says Nils Langhammer, Head of Appliance Connectivity and Architecture at Miele. "With its innovative embedded secure elements, it integrates security directly into the devices secure from manipulation due to hardware-based protection."

"It’s absolutely vital for the success of smart home solutions that communication is trusted and protected against any hacking attacks and people feel well protected using this technology," says Alois Kliner, Global Vice President Trusted Connected Devices Division at G+D Mobile Security. "G+D Mobile Security has proven experience and leadership in IoT and is proud to partner with Miele to launch this new concept."