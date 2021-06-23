42Crunch and Postman See Growth of Shift-Left Adoption for API Security by Enterprise

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

42Crunch has announced an integration of its API security services with Postman, the API collaboration platform for developers. 42Crunch provides enterprises with continuous protection at every stage of the API lifecycle reducing the cost of DevSecOps accelerating the delivery of production ready APIs. Using 42Crunch, API developers and application security teams can now implement API security design and testing as part of an API-First approach in Postman.

APIs are the backbone of the modern internet infrastructure and as companies move to the cloud and adopt microservices, APIs and the data associated with them are increasingly vulnerable if not protected properly. To combat this risk organizations need to encourage developers to use secure coding practices. A recent poll conducted by 42Crunch revealed that 33% of developers are now implementing security testing at the start of the API design lifecycle with a further 33% implementing security after the coding stages and the remaining 34% either before or after production deployment.