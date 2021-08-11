1898 & Co. and Dragos, Inc. announced the expansion of 1898 & Co. Managed Threat Detection and Response managed security service

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

1898 & Co. and Dragos, Inc. announced the expansion of 1898 & Co. Managed Threat Detection and Response managed security service into the smart manufacturing space with its implementation at AZCO, a heavy industrial construction and prefabrication solutions provider.

Headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, AZCO performs its work throughout the United States, serving the power generation, renewables, battery storage, refinery and petrochemical, food and beverage, general manufacturing, and pulp and paper industries.

The combination of 1898 & Co. elite consulting services and the powerful visibility, monitoring, detection, and situational awareness enabled by the Dragos Platform deliver top-flight capability for critical infrastructure companies concerned with the evolving threat landscape and the resulting risks to their organizations. Built by practitioners for practitioners, the Dragos Platform helps ensure cybersecurity teams have the most effective tools to protect against industrial adversaries. In addition, the deep domain knowledge Dragos experts gain from being on the front lines every day is codified into the Dragos Platform.

1898 & Co. Managed Threat Detection and Response is a managed security service that delivers OT network and communications monitoring and incident response for critical infrastructure environments such as utilities (power and water); oil, gas, and chemicals; ports and maritime; transportation (airports and rail); defense industrial base (federal/military/defense); and critical manufacturing.

The partnership and joint initiatives between 1898 & Co. and Dragos are focused on aggressively expanding monitoring and detection capabilities for the ICS cybersecurity community. As threats to business and operational networks increase in frequency and sophistication, Managed Threat Detection powered by the Dragos Platform provides organizations across public and private sectors an effective way to defend against well-organized and funded cyber-attacks.