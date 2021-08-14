Globally certified explosion-protected cameras for use in hazardous areas

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications has externally announced two new explosion-protected cameras designed to monitor vast areas and send an alert whenever fire or smoke is detected. Ideal for Health, Safety, Environment (HSE) applications within potentially combustible areas, they offer worldwide Ex certification.

AXIS XPQ1785 is a PTZ camera that delivers total situational awareness. It offers 1080p with 32x optical zoom and continuous 360° pan and tilt at up to 200°/sec. AXIS XFQ1798 is a fixed camera featuring a powerful, extremely light-sensitive 4/3" image sensor, with superior 4K resolution at 30 fps. Both models have 5 years warranty and are globally certified Class I/II/III Div 1 and Zone 1,21, IIC, IIIC stainless steel (316L) cameras for use in hazardous areas (according to NEC, CEC, IECEx, ATEX, and more). Featuring built-in smoke alert analytics, they constantly monitor for signs of smoke or fire in potentially combustible environments and send an alert if fire or smoke is detected, helping to protect personnel and reduce hazards.

Key features include:

• Worldwide Ex certifications

• Smoke alert analytics

• -60°C to 60°C (-76°F to 140°F)

• Fixed variant with 4K at 30 fps

• PTZ variant with 1080p, 32x optical zoom

These robust, explosion-protected cameras help to safeguard production processes from a distance, helping ensure personnel are only sent into restricted, potentially explosive environments when necessary. With mains power (110-230 VAC) and network (Ethernet + SFP port for fiber/coax) connected directly to the camera, there is no need for an additional power supply.

The cameras will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q3/Q4