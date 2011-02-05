Fingerprints’ New Biometric PC Solution Integrated in the Dell Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB have announced that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series of laptops from Dell.

Thus far, Fingerprints has been awarded design wins with three of the world’s top five PC manufacturers. Consequently, we expect to be able to announce further PC models in the near future, which feature Fingerprints’ new biometric PC solution.

Fingerprints’ new solution for PCs interfaces with Windows Hello and is compliant with Microsoft Enhanced Sign-in (SecureBio), meeting both the biometrics and security requirements of Microsoft. It can be used in combination with a broad range of Fingerprints’ touch sensors, and its software is compatible with the Windows 10 operating system. The solution is tailored for use across a growing number of different form factors and use cases, including notebooks, 2-in-1 convertibles, and PC accessories. Fingerprints’ portfolio of compatible touch sensors is available in various shapes, coatings and customizable colors to support different designs and placements.