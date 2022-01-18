11:11 Systems Completes Acquisition of iland

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

11:11 Systems announced completion of the acquisition of iland, the award-winning global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS).

11:11 Systems also recently acquired Green Cloud Defense, a channel-only, cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider. By adding iland’s steady 25% YOY momentum to 11:11 Systems’ expanding national network of MSPs, VARs and IT consultants, a hyper growth pathway has been created.

Gartner analysts said that “more than 85% of organisations will embrace a cloud-first principle by 2025 and will not be able to fully execute on their digital strategies without the use of cloud-native architectures and technologies.” *

Companies are increasingly struggling to effectively manage their hybrid infrastructure and are under pressure to focus scarce resources on other key priorities. 11:11 answers growing market demand for a single, trusted vendor to navigate security threats and reduce complexities in infrastructure management.

Mike Small, senior analyst at KuppingerCole, highlights this challenge: “Deciding where and how to focus resources is a struggle for most IT organisations, and they need their infrastructure solutions – which serve as the backbone of their entire IT footprint – to be stormproof. iland is a long-established provider of secure storage services for backup and disaster recovery. In combination with 11:11, they can deliver a broad offering for managing and protecting the infrastructure backbone of organisations.”

The merged entity leverages iland’s Secure Cloud Console, natively combining deep-layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of its cloud services.

11:11 Systems is focused on significantly simplifying our customers’ approach to cloud, security and connectivity to drive greater security, innovation, and responsiveness and adding iland and Green Cloud as core ingredient platforms substantively advances this mission.”

Effective immediately, Justin Giardina, CTO of iland, is appointed Chief Technology Innovation Officer; Dante Orsini is promoted to Chief Strategy Officer; Jennifer Brenner will remain Chief Marketing Officer. Scott Sparvero, current CEO and co-founder, and Brian Ussher, current President, and co-founder, will support the transition until complete.

As part of the rollout of an ambitious M&A strategy to expand, aggregate, and further automate infrastructure solutions, 11:11 is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. In November, Tiger also oversaw 11:11’s acquisition of Green Cloud Defense (“Green Cloud”).