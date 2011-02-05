SoSafe secures $73 million in Series B

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

With the funding, SoSafe will accelerate its presence in international markets and scale the development of its behavioral science-based, human-centric security solution, and aims to double the team to 500 employees

After a successful year, SoSafe – one of the world’s fastest-growing security awareness platform vendors – has raised $73 million in a Series B funding round led by expansion-stage specialists Highland Europe. Existing investors Acton Capital and Global Founders Capital were joined by SAP Hybris founder and Celonis Advisory Board member Carsten Thoma together with La Famiglia as well as Adjust founder Christian Henschel as participants.

With its agile and human-centric security awareness platform, SoSafe takes a uniquely user-centered approach to cyber security. With 85% of attacks traced back to the human factor, the SoSafe awareness platform uses insights from behavioral science to drive sustainable behavioral change. End-users enjoy the deep gamification embedded throughout the platform, while admins benefit from the easy setup and high degree of customization that enables continuous monitoring of human-based security risk. By fostering and scaling security culture, organizations can thus protect themselves from costly attacks.

This approach has seen SoSafe become the go-to trusted security awareness provider for more than 1,500 organizations worldwide including Aldi, Ceconomy AG, Taylor Wessing, Vattenfall and Valtech. It is now one of the largest awareness platforms based in Europe and has been recognized in independent industry reports from analysts Gartner and Forrester.

Disrupting the security awareness status quo by leveraging the power of behavioral science

The investment further emphasizes SoSafe’s science-backed approach is gaining industry traction. Cybercrime is rising and is expected to cost organizations an alarming $6 trillion[1] in 2021 alone. While many awareness solutions focus solely on checking off compliance requirements, SoSafe’s mission is to disrupt the status quo and let employees take a center-stage in organizational security.

$73 million to double down on global expansion

Lead investor Highland Europe has previously backed successful SaaS companies such as Adjust, Contentsquare, Supermetrics, Nexthink and WeTransfer, as well as security leaders Malwarebytes, Cobalt, and ActiveFence. Backed by the Highland team’s investment and expertise, SoSafe plans to use the latest funding to double down on its global expansion and further develop its award-winning product.

Having set ambitious goals for the coming years, the team is looking to further build the organizational foundation and expand the workforce globally. In the past year, the SoSafe team has continued to grow with more than 160 employees having joined the company in 2021. SoSafe is now approaching a diverse team of over 250 people, representing 22 nationalities, located across seven countries.