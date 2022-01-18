Egress selects Laura Probert as Chief People Officer

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Egress announced the appointment of Laura Probert as its new Chief People Officer. Responsible for driving Egress’ people strategy, Probert will focus on attracting and developing world-class talent, employee benefits and rewards programs, and company culture. The leading provider of intelligent email security, Egress was recently recognised by Great Place to Work® for its employee experience and company culture.

Probert brings over 25 years’ experience of scaling and supporting global teams, and has previously held Chief People Officer and leadership positions at multinational organisations including Scientific Games and Xaxis, a global agency within WPP. Passionate about creating successful development strategies for all employees, Probert is skilled in building high-performance and diverse teams with strong levels of employee engagement.

Egress is undergoing a period of rapid growth, recently opening its latest North American office in New York and increased its global headcount by 20% over the last year. Probert has joined the company’s executive team to introduce bold new initiatives to attract world-class talent, maximise employee wellbeing, and further develop Egress’ culture of innovation.