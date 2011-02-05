iland achieves UK Government G-Cloud 11 Certification

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

iland announced it is certified under the G-Cloud 11 framework to deliver cloud services. This is the sixth year in succession that iland has been listed as a G-Cloud supplier, emphasising the company’s commitment to delivering cloud-based services to public sector organisations in the UK.

The G-Cloud framework, an agreement between the UK government and suppliers that provide cloud-based services, acts as a digital market for public sector bodies to search for cloud-based services. iland is a global provider of secure and compliant infrastructure as a service (IaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS) with nine data centres around the world including London and Manchester.

G-Cloud services are divided into three categories:

• Cloud hosting such as content delivery networks or load balancing services

• Cloud software including accounting tools or customer service management software

• Cloud support for migration services or ongoing support.

iland adheres to European compliance certifications including ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, CSA STAR and BS 10012. Its secure cloud services, covered by G-Cloud, are delivered from strategically-located data centres in London and Manchester and include public cloud with advanced security and compliance, disaster recovery as a service and cloud backup.