Zain Jordan Partners with Infoblox to Provide Secure Internet Experience for Subscribers

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Zain, a telecom company in Jordan has implemented the market leading Infoblox ActiveTrust® solution to enable secure internet browsing for its subscribers. Now both, home and business users of Zain’s internet services are assured protection against malware and the risk of data exfiltration without having to pay any additional security subscription fees.

Since its establishment in 1995, Zain Jordan quickly became the foremost telecom company in Jordan, a position that it kept to this day through a policy of investing in cutting edge technology to provide state of the art services to customers. Mr. Yousef Abu Mitawe’ Chief Operating Officer at Zain Jordan said, "The foundation of our work at Zain is to provide the best and most distinctive services, to our customers, as the Internet has become a multi-service and serves all fields, added that Zain is proud to partner with Infoblox, which has been selected thorough study, ensuring that Zain subscribers are fully aware of the benefits.”

Most Internet communications, including malware, rely on DNS (Domain Name System). Attackers use DNS to exfiltrate data and as a malware control point. More than 90% of malware relies on DNS to redirect traffic to malicious sites. Existing security controls, such as firewalls and email and web proxies, rarely focus on DNS and associated vulnerabilities. DNS is as critical a protocol as web and email. It requires a dedicated solution that enables early detection and the sharing of valuable network context with the broader ecosystem to accelerate response. Infoblox ActiveTrust is that dedicated solution which provides Zain Jordan and its internet subscribers with proactive network protection against data exfiltration and fast-evolving, elusive malware threats that exploit DNS to communicate with command and control servers and botnets. Ever since its implementation, Infoblox ActiveTrust has blocked DNS communications with:

• Source addresses of DDoS attacks

• APT (Advanced Persistent Threats), Botnets, Compromised Host/Domains, Exploit Kits, Malicious Name Servers, and Sinkholes.

• Malicious hostname threats that can take action on or control of end-users’ systems, such as Malware Command & Control, Malware Download, and active Phishing sites.

• Ransomware destination servers, which encrypts files on end-users’ systems and require them to pay in order to get them decrypted.

Wissam Saadeddine, Regional Sales Manager at Infoblox concludes, “We are proud to be a technology provider to Zain Jordan for over nine years. Zain has always been one step ahead of the market, with its constant zest for innovation and has introduced several ‘firsts’ in the kingdom and is always an early adopter of best of breed technology. Zain’s latest implementation of our ActiveTrust platform is another initiative that demonstrates ‘customer-centricity’ and serves as a shining example of how regional telcos should protect their customers from the ever evolving cyber threat landscape.”