Dahua CCTV Solution Upgraded the Security Level of Landmark Amman Hotel

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Located at the very heart of Amman, Jordan, Landmark Amman Hotel is one of the most renowned 5 star hotels in the city, as well as a true local landmark in more than one ways. Boasting seventeen flexible event spaces for everything from small intimate meetings to large-scale exhibitions and 258 rooms that are among the largest hotel accommodation in Jordan, Landmark Amman Hotel is an ideal choice for high-end customers of many types.

Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, is trusted, for the first time in Amman, with the job of keeping Landmark Amman Hotel safe in its phase 2 CCTV improvement.

Challenges

It is difficult for a large-scale hotel like Landmark Amman to patrol the grounds and premises of the hotel rely only on security personnel. Moreover, there might be no standardized evidence for the police to check without a competent surveillance system when an accidence happens.

But there are two aspects of the old system to be improved. The analog system the hotel was using was not easy to manage, which problem was exacerbated by the condition that a great number of cameras were broken. The other challenge concerned old system’s storage, which couldn’t meet the requirement of local police.

Solution

Dahua Technology’s CCTV solution comprising IP camera and NVR solves the problems just right. IPC-HDW1431S, the 4MP WDR IR Eyeball Network Camera, supports Smart Coding(H.265+ & H.264+),Intelligent Video Analysis(IVS), Wide Dynamic Range(WDR),Smart IR Technology, etc., which is fully capable of smartly capturing the 4MP resolution images in hotels. And NVR4216-4KS2, the 32 Channel 1U 4K&H.265 Lite Network Video Recorder, which supports 4K and H.265 encoding technology, can be served as edge storage, central storage or backup storage with an intuitive shortcut operation menu for remote management and control. Easy to install, it is compatible with numerous third-party devices making it the perfect solution for surveillance systems that work independently of video management system (VMS). It features an open architecture that supports for multi-user access and is compatible with ONVIF 2.4 protocol, enabling interoperability with IP cameras.

Benefit

Dahua surveillance system has helped Landmark Amman Hotel find a new way to enhance the guest experience through improving the level of security with reduced property damage and thefts in hotel. It also improved team cohesion and work efficiency of the hotel employees. Furthermore, the hotel could increase revenue by monitoring and invoicing according to actual numbers of guests, and be compliance with local authorities’ security and safety regulations.