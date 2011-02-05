Yubico Delivers Passwordless Login for Enterprise Authentication on Windows 10 Devices

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Yubico announced that the new Security Key by Yubico supporting FIDO2, will be supported in Windows 10 devices and Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). The feature is currently in limited preview for Microsoft Technology Adoption Program (TAP) customers.

This means that organizations will soon have the option to enable employees and customers to sign in to an Azure AD joined device with no password, simply by using the Security Key by Yubico to get single sign-on to all Azure AD based applications and services.

Yubico is demonstrating the power of passwordless login with the Security Key by Yubico and Windows systems at this week’s RSA Conference 2018, booth #S2241.

Yubico created and designed the first FIDO2 Client to Authenticator Protocol (CTAP)-enabled authentication device on the market, and recently introduced the first security key supporting FIDO2 to be integrated into Windows and Microsoft cloud services. Together, these technologies are widely applicable across industries, particularly those with a distributed workforce in a shared or multi-device environment such as: retail, healthcare, transportation, finance, manufacturing, and more.

FIDO2 is on track to be supported on over 600 million desktop and mobile devices around the world running Windows 10 Redstone 4 or later. For businesses interested in transitioning to passwordless authentication with the Security Key by Yubico, organization’s can gain access to valuable training and open source assets via the recently launched Yubico Developer Program.

The Security Key by Yubico is available for $20 at the Yubico store.