Orchestra™: The First Ever Digital Identity Management Platform Certified in Privacy by Design

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

The University of Ryerson granted the Privacy By Design Certification to Vision-Box’s Identity Management Platform Orchestra™. Personal Data in the Travel, Civil ID, Border Control and commercial environments can now be managed according to certified principles. Privacy and Data protection have reached a new historical milestone.

Next time you travel, cross a border, digitally interact with your government or use your biometric data in your daily deeds, your personal data shall be managed by a Privacy by Design Certified Software.

This means your personal data (biographic and biometric) will be managed by a software platform that was designed with maximum protection and privacy and with minimized risk of leak.

Orchestra™, the innovative and user-centric Identity and Passenger Flow Management Platform from Vision-Box, is now Privacy by Design certified by the Privacy by Design Centre for Excellence at Ryerson University (CA), the world’s leading authority in Data Privacy. This certification is a premiere in the Identity Management world as well as Travel & Border Control segments, with immediate effect since 4th April 2018, as a proof that Vision-Box highly prioritizes security and privacy of citizen information.

Consulting firm Deloitte® has conducted the formal assessment and testing processes to assure that Orchestra™ complies with all Privacy by Design™ principles, to obtain the certification. The Ryerson University has executed the final compliance assessment and consequently granted the certification of the platform.

With this certification, Vision-Box stays ahead of EU and North America legislations that lead and govern data privacy and security, just before General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is effectively enforced in EU starting 25th of May 2018. It also attests that Orchestra™ Identity Management Platform was designed according to the Privacy by Design™ methodology and meets the highest standards of a globally recognized privacy standard in both hardware and software.

The Privacy by Design™ framework was developed by Dr. Ann Cavoukian, distinguished expert-in-residence at Ryerson University’s Privacy by Design Center of Excellence.

The certification conveys the capability to comply, natively, with any data protection framework in the world, particularly GDPR. It also provides the most sought-after management capacity: manage personal data (biographic and biometric), in multiple stakeholder environments, with maximum protection and privacy – by minimizing the risk that personal data will leak.

By taking a dynamic and proactive approach to earning the Privacy by Design certification for Orchestra™ Platform, Vision-Box provides its customers the ability to:

Create greater brand confidence and trust with consumers

Comply to IT security best practices based on independently tested data security and control

Use secure data management applications in their business practices

Be ready for future legislative actions by governments and regulators.