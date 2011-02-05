Western Digital introduces storage solutions for NAS

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Western Digital Corp. introduced an array of purpose-built storage solutions for small businesses and home offices leveraging NAS environments. The solutions include the first-ever WD Red® SSDs, which enhance performance and caching abilities in a hybrid NAS environment, as well as a 14TB capacity for the WD Red and WD Red Pro HDDs.

With the increase in virtualization, 10GbE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and higher connectivity speeds are becoming an essential feature set in modern NAS systems. To help minimize a performance bottleneck, SSD speeds are crucial.

To fully support the requirements of these environments, storage device durability, speed and capacity remain heavily in demand. Building on the proven reliability of Western Digital’s WD Red product portfolio, the solutions are built to transform pain points to profits for the end user. When utilized as a caching solution in a NAS system, the WD Red SA500 SSD helps to boost performance while the new higher capacity WD Red and WD Red Pro HDDs offer more storage space in the same NAS device.

Product Details

New products introduced today are:

• WD Red SA500 NAS SATA SSD

o Purpose-built for NAS enthusiasts, the latest WD Red SA500 NAS SATA SSD offers capacities from 500GB up to 4TB1 (2.5-inch only) and creates an environment optimized for 10GbE networks as well as caching in NAS systems to rapidly access frequently used files. With superior endurance for heavy read and write loads demanded by NAS in a 24/7 environment, the drive supports OLTP databases, multi-user environments, photo rendering, 4K and 8K video editing.

• WD Red NAS Hard Drive

o Complementary to the WD Red SA500 NAS SATA SSD, the latest WD Red HDD capacity increase to 14TB1 is designed for use in NAS systems with up to 8 bays. Ideal for small-and-home-office 24/7 environments, the drive supports up to a 180 TB/year workload rate*.

• WD Red Pro NAS Hard Drive

o Built like the WD Red HDD with a boost for professional NAS workloads and up to 14TB1 capacity, the WD Red Pro HDD supports up to 24 bays. With 3D Active Balance Plus technology and error recovery controls with NASware 3.0 technology, the drive operates with enhanced reliability.

Pricing and Availability

The WD Red SA500 SSD comes in capacities of 500GB up to 2TB for the M.2 form factor and ranges in price from $72.00 up to $297.00 (MSRP USD) in the U.S. The 2.5-inch form factor of the WD Red SA500 SSD comes in capacities of 500GB up to 4TB and ranges in price from $75.00 to $600.00 (MSRP USD) in the U.S. Both form factors of WD Red SA500 SSDs are currently available in limited quantities at the WD store and will be available globally in November at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system integrators. The WD Red NAS HDD in 14TB capacity is priced at $450.00 (MSRP USD) in the U.S. and the WD Red NAS Pro HDD in 14TB capacity is priced at $525.00 (MSRP USD) in the U.S. These 14TB HDD products will be available globally in November at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system integrators and at the WD store.

The new WD Red products join Western Digital’s portfolio of HDD and SSD solutions that are purpose-built for a range of applications in enterprise, client and gaming markets. For enterprise customers, Western Digital recently enhanced its WD Gold Enterprise Class HDD storage solution, now available in capacities up to 14TB1.

Enabling the possibilities of data, Western Digital offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolio of products and solutions to help people capture, preserve, access and transform their content.